Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.43.

WFC opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 284,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,299,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.8% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 37,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $2,326,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 58.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

