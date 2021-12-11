Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 36,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 340,056 shares.The stock last traded at $39.49 and had previously closed at $40.87.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEOH. Piper Sandler began coverage on Methanex in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

Get Methanex alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.45 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Methanex by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.