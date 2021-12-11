Strs Ohio Grows Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $19,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 330,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $39.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average of $31.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.