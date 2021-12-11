Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $566,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist increased their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $647.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a PE ratio of 593.58, a PEG ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $661.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $606.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.