Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $646.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.90 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 104.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial lowered Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

