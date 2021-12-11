Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 27.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 70.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 42,515 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 355.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 43,984 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 19.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 44,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWC. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.92. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.