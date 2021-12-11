Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 63.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 41.2% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 115.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Cowen began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.35.

Shares of HCA opened at $243.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.09. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.43 and a 1-year high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.