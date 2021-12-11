Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 336 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 438,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 28.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 216,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 47,950 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 652.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 43.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 134,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 40,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.19. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $114.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

