Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.21-7.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.675-6.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.60 billion.Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.210-$7.310 EPS.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.86. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.64.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $213,929.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock worth $825,694,983 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after buying an additional 80,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

