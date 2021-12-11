Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $720.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $590.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AVGO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Redstone lowered shares of Broadcom to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $630.55.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $631.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $539.10 and its 200 day moving average is $501.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $398.28 and a 52-week high of $644.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,287 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

