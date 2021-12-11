Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $680.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $650.00 to $680.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $720.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $630.55.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $631.68 on Friday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $398.28 and a twelve month high of $644.75. The company has a market cap of $260.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,007 shares of company stock worth $4,039,287 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after buying an additional 55,885 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,713,000 after buying an additional 54,035 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.