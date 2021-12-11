Truist Financial Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $659.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $564.00 to $659.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $585.00 price target (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting generally in-line numbers for the quarter, there is a lot to like in the print. The positives include the company continuing to expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels and its solid raise to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $630.55.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $631.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $539.10 and a 200 day moving average of $501.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $398.28 and a 12-month high of $644.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

In related news, Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $170,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,007 shares of company stock worth $4,039,287. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $913,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.