Boosted Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $3,055.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for $3.85 or 0.00007962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $230,234.71 and approximately $3,055.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00056414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.57 or 0.08258093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00081487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00057428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,309.87 or 0.99997474 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002789 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

