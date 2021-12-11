Stryker Co. (SYK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on January 31st

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.695 per share by the medical technology company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Stryker has increased its dividend by 35.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Stryker has a payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stryker to earn $10.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $260.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.67. The stock has a market cap of $98.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

