Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.38

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ADIG stock opened at GBX 101 ($1.34) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 100.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 99.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of £312.27 million and a PE ratio of 6.23. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 91 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 103.50 ($1.37).

Get Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust alerts:

About Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.