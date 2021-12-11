Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Major Shareholder Buys $35,775.00 in Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Summer Road Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Summer Road Llc bought 55,600 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $340,828.00.

OCUL stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.06.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 548.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,069 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,956,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at $4,321,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 556,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 299,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCUL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

