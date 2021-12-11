Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Rachel Lam Purchases 2,500 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MGNI opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.48 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Magnite by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 135.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Magnite during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.