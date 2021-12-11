Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Shares Down 1.3%

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.57. Approximately 19,290 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 57,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.59.

QST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Questor Technology from C$1.90 to C$2.10 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Questor Technology from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Questor Technology from C$2.75 to C$2.15 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Questor Technology from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.56 million and a PE ratio of -12.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.67.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

