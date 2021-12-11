Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.54

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.54 and last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 218266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50.

Dairy Farm International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DFIHY)

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

