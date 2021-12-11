BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.61

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.61 and last traded at $37.86, with a volume of 20955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.28.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.11.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 939.99% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The business’s revenue was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,329,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,259,000 after purchasing an additional 123,147 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,719,000 after acquiring an additional 49,053 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 37,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 654,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 104,435 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

