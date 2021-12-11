JJJ Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,403,582,000 after purchasing an additional 753,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Prologis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,064,758,000 after purchasing an additional 543,417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Prologis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,556,000 after purchasing an additional 327,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,177,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,777,000 after buying an additional 325,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

Shares of PLD opened at $159.08 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The company has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

