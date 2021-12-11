Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Bought by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 123.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

LOPE opened at $77.08 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average of $86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.47.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.