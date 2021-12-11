Fifth Third Bancorp Has $37,000 Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 51.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Masimo were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,162,196,000 after purchasing an additional 763,064 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,939,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,121,000 after buying an additional 47,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,845,000 after buying an additional 69,274 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,946,000 after buying an additional 141,445 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 933,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,320,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total value of $5,518,827.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 32,597 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $9,796,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,389 shares of company stock valued at $40,425,338. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MASI stock opened at $277.35 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $205.10 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

