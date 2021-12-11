American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 172.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,007 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,785,000 after buying an additional 498,304 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,019,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,952,000 after buying an additional 179,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,467,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,544,000 after buying an additional 138,460 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10,499.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,541,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,952,000 after buying an additional 1,526,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $9.76 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

