Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $219.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $188.30 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

