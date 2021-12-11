Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ING Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE PHG opened at $34.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Koninklijke Philips’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.