Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $96,187,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $84,272,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $66,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $107.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.11.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

