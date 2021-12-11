Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,717 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lyft by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYFT opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.97 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lyft in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $362,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,936 shares of company stock worth $1,399,779 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

