Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $482.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $472.00 to $482.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $552.00 to $535.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $531.38.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $558.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $501.71 and a 200 day moving average of $450.98. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $561.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $580,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

