AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ACY opened at $37.00 on Thursday. AeroCentury has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 3.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AeroCentury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in AeroCentury by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in AeroCentury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in AeroCentury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AeroCentury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

