JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Price Target to GBX 5,540

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,500 ($72.93) to GBX 5,540 ($73.47) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BKG has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 4,950 ($65.64) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,640 ($61.53) to GBX 4,120 ($54.63) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,460 ($59.14) to GBX 4,700 ($62.33) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,450 ($59.01) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,011.10 ($66.45).

The Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 4,719 ($62.58) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The company has a market capitalization of £5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 13.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,375.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,806.15. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,053 ($53.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,232 ($69.38).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

