Zacks: Analysts Expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. SPS Commerce posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SPSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $139.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.92 and its 200 day moving average is $128.56. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.85 and a beta of 0.73.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 19.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,988,000 after purchasing an additional 342,165 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,763,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,083,000 after acquiring an additional 45,219 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 359.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,273,000 after acquiring an additional 845,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 750,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,956,000 after acquiring an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

