Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Diageo by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Diageo by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $209.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $153.67 and a fifty-two week high of $213.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.80.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

