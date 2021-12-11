DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,705 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.11% of Cardinal Health worth $15,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,301,000 after buying an additional 3,338,519 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,561,000 after buying an additional 1,509,137 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after buying an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,497,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,333,000 after acquiring an additional 643,723 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.90.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.