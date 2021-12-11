AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 36.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 1,237.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 35.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERCO alerts:

UHAL stock opened at $705.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $722.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $647.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.89. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $420.72 and a 1 year high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.48 by $5.42. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current year.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Further Reading: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.