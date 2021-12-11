Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 866,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,708 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.71% of Premier worth $33,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 225.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,637,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 53.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,302,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,843 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 822.8% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,126,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,616 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 1,432.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 384,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 358,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 19.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,138,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,385,000 after purchasing an additional 341,247 shares during the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PINC opened at $38.82 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $365.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

