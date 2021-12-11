Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 43,661 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,661 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $31,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,143.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 124.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LANC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LANC opened at $153.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.76. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $145.79 and a 1 year high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $392.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.80 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

