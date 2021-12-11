Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 33,281 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,656,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,281 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.76% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $29,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,671,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,205 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,488 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,465,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 974,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1,490.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 932,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 873,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

DOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.60%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.