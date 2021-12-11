Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in argenx by 59.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

ARGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.18.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $297.90 on Friday. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $248.21 and a 52-week high of $382.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.70.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.