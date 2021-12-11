Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $22.87 Million Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Columbia Banking System worth $22,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,838,000 after acquiring an additional 21,077 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,896,000 after acquiring an additional 187,200 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

COLB opened at $33.28 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.93.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

