Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Increased to $129.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $127.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NBIX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.31.

NBIX stock opened at $79.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.96. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $78.31 and a fifty-two week high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,048 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $11,854,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 77,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 28,248 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 575.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

