Blake Borgeson Sells 9,625 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $195,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $18.98 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $42.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $676,017,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,797,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,064,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

