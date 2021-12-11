Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Sells $212,619.89 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total value of $212,619.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ambarella stock opened at $207.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.24. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Roth Capital increased their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after buying an additional 136,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,033,000 after buying an additional 183,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,514,000 after buying an additional 122,339 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 23.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after purchasing an additional 204,441 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after purchasing an additional 536,743 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.