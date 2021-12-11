Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Announce $1.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to report earnings per share of $1.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.29. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 116.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $15,788,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $130.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $81.85 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.63 and a 200-day moving average of $121.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.25%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

