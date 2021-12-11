Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CRDF. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $23.15.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,375.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director Gary W. Pace bought 30,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,533,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 382,214 shares during the period. Caxton Corp boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,522,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 178,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,903,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 72,134 shares during the period. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 982,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 332,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

