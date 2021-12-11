MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Price Down 6%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) shares were down 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.21. Approximately 61,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,876,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNKD shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

