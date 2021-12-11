Steven Michael Oliveira Buys 40,500 Shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira bought 40,500 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $172,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Steven Michael Oliveira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Steven Michael Oliveira acquired 10,553 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $32,081.12.

On Monday, November 29th, Steven Michael Oliveira acquired 37,947 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $120,671.46.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTC opened at $3.23 on Friday. Benitec Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 10.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($60.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Benitec Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 106.22% and a negative net margin of 23,528.81%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Benitec Biopharma by 549.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 71,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Benitec Biopharma by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 22,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Benitec Biopharma by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 19,199 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

