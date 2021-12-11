Insider Selling: LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) General Counsel Sells 8,751 Shares of Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 8,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $151,042.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicole Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Nicole Miller sold 13,851 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $248,348.43.

LZ opened at $15.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

LZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

