$0.09 EPS Expected for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $29.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.67 million, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

