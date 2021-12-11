Analysts Expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABUS shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $560.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.64. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 99,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 904,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 253,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 730,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 476,475 shares during the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.